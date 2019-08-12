× Crime Insider: One dead, one fighting for life following shooting near Germanna College

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Crime Insider sources say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Germanna College.

Around 9:30 p.m, police responded to a call for shots fired on Matti Hill Drive in Fredericksburg.

CI sources say one victim died and another was critically injured in the shooting.

Spotsylvania Deputies still on the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in area.