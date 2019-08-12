Why Bell’s Brewery is trying to change Virginia’s beer business

Bell’s Brewery has halted its distribution to Virginia as a result of the dispute. (Courtesy Bell’s)

RICHMOND, Va. — It appears a dispute between Bell’s Brewery and a Richmond distributor will have to run through the local court system before its beverages reach Virginians’ beer glasses again.

The squabble between the Michigan-based brewery and the recently sold Loveland Distributing Co. looks to be headed to Richmond Circuit Court, where the two sides will hash out whether their beef can be settled through arbitration.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

