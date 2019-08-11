It’s happened again. Video shows figure leaving vintage TVs on Henrico front porches

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Nearly a year after a Glen Allen neighborhood woke up to find dozens of vintage box television sets sitting on their front porches, the strange circumstance has happened again.

Only this time the culprit, who apparently dropped off more than 60 TVs, was caught on one neighbor’s doorbell camera.

“Does he have a TV on his head?” Natasha Carter wrote on Facebook. “What in the I love Lucy show is wrong this dude?”

The bizarre discoveries were made by families in Wyndham Sunday morning.

“Obviously these are his children and he wants to find them good homes,” Tracy Austin wrote.

Watch CBS 6 News at 6:30 and 11 p.m. and check back with WTVR for updates on this developing story.

Vintage TVs left on Henrico front porches in 2018

Robyn Schorr told WTVR CBS 6 last year that she was leaving for work on Thursday, Aug. 23 when she spotted what she assumed was a package at her front door.

“I told my husband to get the package off the front door,” Schorr said.

Schorr’s husband instead found a Toshiba FST Black Stripe television dated February 1986 sitting outside of their front door.

“He took a picture of it and sent it to me and said, ‘Amazon must be getting lazy. Where did you want this?'” Schorr said. “It looks like a TV from back to the future.”

Schorr posted the picture on a Grey Oaks neighborhood discussion page where she found out she wasn’t the only victim.

“Apparently down the road they have lots of TVs delivered to their houses,” she stated. “People were calling them Trojan horses saying ‘Don’t put them inside your house. Who knows what can happen.'”

Neighbors estimated more than 20 vintage televisions were left at homes throughout their neighborhood.

Henrico Police told WTVR CBS 6 last year they had received several calls regarding the abandoned televisions and are looking into the circumstances surrounding why they were left.

However, it remains unclear whether a crime had been committed.

“It would be difficult to discuss criminal charges without knowing the intent for leaving them there,” a police spokesperson in an email last year.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Find unique, award-winning stories every night on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives

Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations

Wednesdays: Wayne’s World

Thursdays: Beyond the Roster

Fridays: I Have a Story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video