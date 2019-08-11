Richmond church hands out 300-plus backpacks to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – As back-to-school season nears, a number of donation drives are taking place to make sure students are prepared on the first day of school.

New Covenant Apostolic Church in Richmond handed out more than 300 backpacks filled with supplies and snacks donated by church members Sunday.

Pastor Cynthia Perkins said it is all about encouraging kids to do their best.

“There are people who care about them that are rooting for them,” Perkins said. “And we just wanted to be a vessel to let them know that we are, our church, is willing to root them on and help them be successful in school.”

Perkins said they ran out of backpacks and are taking names and contact information so they make sure no child goes to school empty handed.