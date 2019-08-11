Murder suspect released from jail days before trial is back in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – The Chesterfield man who was arrested for the murder of a Norfolk State University football player in October 2017 is back in custody after being released Friday, WTKR reported.

Twenty-four-year-old Jaquan Markee Anderson was in custody on murder charges surrounding the fatal shooting of Nicholas Ackies, a former Douglas Freeman High School standout athlete.

Friday night, Norfolk Police asked for the public’s assistance in finding Anderson after they say he was released from custody around 2 p.m. The department posted just after 9:30 pm. that Anderson was located nad taken into custody without incident.

#Update Jaquan Anderson has been located and is in #NorfolkPD custody. https://t.co/ImGaS2b7uR — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 10, 2019

The murder case against Anderson is scheduled for trial on Monday, Aug. 12.

Anderson was present and was in custody during a pre-trial hearing took place in Norfolk Circuit Court Friday morning.

Officials said an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding his release.