Driver killed in Nottoway County roll-over crash

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- State police said a driver was killed in a roll-over crash in Nottoway County Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash just before 9:30 a.m., according to Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller.

"A vehicle traveling on Route 360 ran off the road near Route 647 and overturned," Geller said. "The driver died at the scene."

Officials were still notifying the victim's next of kin at last check Sunday.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.