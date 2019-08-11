Body discovered in ditch along Mechanicsville Turnpike

Posted 10:42 pm, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01PM, August 11, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A death investigation is underway after deputies found a person’s body in a ditch along a busy road in Mechanicsville Sunday night.

Deputies made the discovery along Mechanicsville Turnpike not far from Cold Harbor Road.

Video submitted by Chris Lindsey to WTVR CBS 6 showed a heavy law enforcement presence around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said they believe the victim suffered a medical emergency.

Deputies said they do not suspect foul play, but that a death investigation has been launched.

There has been no word yet about the victim’s identity.

No additional details were available at last check late Sunday.

This is a developing story

