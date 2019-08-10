Driver wanted for hitting Sports Backers Marathon Training Team runner

Police ID man killed in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. – Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck a person running with a Sports Backers Marathon Training Team Saturday morning.

Officers said the woman  was struck by a car on Harrison and Broad streets near Richmond’s Carver neighborhood.

Police said the victim was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The car that hit the woman was described by police as a small black car. No description of the driver was available at last check.

This year’s Richmond Marathon is Saturday, Nov. 16.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

