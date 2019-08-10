Crashed plane in downtown Hopewell part of new Walking Dead show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. –- A dramatic scene in downtown Hopewell where production on the Walking Dead spin-off series Monument is underway. A production team dressed and decorated Hopewell Street between East Poythress and East Cawson to look like the aftermath of a plane crash.

Monument is filming in downtown Hopewell this month and along with that comes street closures, parking restrictions, and detours. Hopewell Street, between East Poythress and East Cawson, is closed through August 15 at 6 p.m.

Monument tells the story of two young women and will “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the franchise’s apocalyptic realm,” the network said in a release. The new series will debut on AMC in 2020.

Casting

Kendal Cooper Casting is looking for local talent to fill the role of characters through the series and extras. The company is accepting applications for extras through November 2019.

“Production is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, and types to play various characters throughout the series,” the casting company wrote. “Specifically seeking actors with a background in movement or dance, with open availability and a flexible schedule. Seeking SAG and Non-Union talent.”

EMAIL SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:

Email: RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com

Subject Line for Non-Union submissions: “WALKING DEAD”

Subject Line for SAG/AFTRA member submissions: “SAG SUBMISSION”

SEND THREE CURRENT PHOTOS:

One close-up of face and two full body photos. Please make sure these photos show your current hairstyle/length and current facial hair, if any.

ALONG WITH ALL THE REQUESTED INFO (FORMATTED AS BELOW):

Name: Phone Number: Email Address: City and State you currently live in: Union Status: (SAG or Non-Union) If SAG, please include your SAG number Age or Age Range: (Also list DOB if under 18) Height / Weight: All Clothing measurements (MEN: Suit Jacket, Shirt, Pant, Waist, Shoe) –

(WOMEN: Dress, Pant, Shirt, Shoe, Bust, Waist, Hip)

Do you have any tattoos?: (If yes, briefly list location and size of tattoo)

10: Do you have specialty movement/dance/athletic experience? If so, please describe:

11: Do you have a flexible schedule? (Filming is typically a 12+ hour long commitment, typically Monday-Fridays, often short notice)

12. Do you have a car? If so, please provide the make/model, color and year along with a picture.

Please describe any previous Stand-In experience and list the actor/production.

Also, please attach a Headshot / Resume if you have one (optional).

Other things to keep in mind:

All extra work is paid.

Local hire only, no travel or housing provided.

Email submissions are preferred, please send all required photos and info in one email.

SAG/AFTRA members are welcome to submit via email if preferred.

If you are Non-Union please send your submission via Email.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

