Less humid air has arrived, but its visit will be brief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through our region late Friday evening, and less humid air has filtered in behind it.

Dew points, which were in the muggy 70s a few days ago, have dropped into the 50s. This is much more comfortable, especially for August.

Some Saturday morning low temperatures dropped into the 50s north and northwest of Richmond.

Dew points will range mainly from the mid 50s to lower 60s the rest of the weekend. Humidity levels will jump significantly again on Monday, and it will stay very humid through at least mid-week.



A cold front moving through on Wednesday is expected to bring somewhat cooler and less humid air late in the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.