Volunteers replace 68-year-old chairs at Richmond school ‘to level the playing field’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A crowd of community volunteers replaced the 68-year-old worn and broken auditorium chairs at Carver Elementary School in Richmond Saturday.

The original hairs, which have been in use since the school opened in 1951, were replaced with donated chairs from St. Catherine’s, the oldest all-girls school in Richmond.

Officials with St. Catherine's said a recent renovation allowed for the donation.

Carver Elementary School Principal Tiawana Giles said the updated chairs will help create a better learning environment for students.

“This helps us to level the playing field to ensure that our scholars come back to a school that they can be proud of [and] they feel good about,” Giles said. “We all know that when you feel good about school, you do well in school."

Giles said she wanted to say thank you to the many volunteers from Richmond schools, churches and organizations who helped install the chairs.