Be Like Mike run benefits boy battling brain tumor to ‘pay it forward’

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- The Below the Line MTW Color Run benefited a Powhatan County boy who suffered a devastating diagnosed earlier this year.

The third annual run honoring slain Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter was held Saturday at Fighting Creek Park.

Trooper Walter’s widow, Jamie Walter, said the race remembers her husband's giving spirit.

“This year we chose to donate and pay it forward it like Michael would do at the gym," Jamie Walter said. “The community is amazing and paying it forward is what it’s about.”

Proceeds from the race benefited 12-year-old Cooper Stuart and his family.

Cooper’s mother said her son collapsed after coming home from seeing a friend play baseball on June 6.

Stuart said Cooper’s seizures revealed he had a large mass on his brain.

“We were at VCU for 32 days,” she said. “Twenty-eight in the PICU.”

Stuart said it was “incredible” to see the community come together to support her family.

“We are truly humbled and honored for them to recognize Cooper,” she said. “Everybody in the community was just cheering us on, had us in their thoughts and prayers.”

Walter said the race is just one way her family can give back to the community.

“This is a family we want to support and come out and show them the save love Powhatan showed my family and continues to do so,” Jamie Walter said.