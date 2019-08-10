20-acre brush fire closes lanes on Route 288 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said one northbound lane of Route 288 remains closed because of a 20-acre brush fire that ignited in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said all southbound lanes had reopened as had the rams from Route 10 and Route 145 to Route 288 as of just before 5 p.m.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials received a 911 call about a large brush near Ironbridge Road and Whitepine Roads just west of Route 288 just around 11:05 a.m.

“Upon arrival, fire responders confirmed a 100 x 100 section of woods on fire,” Matt Coffin with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said. “The fire was located an undeveloped wooded area that bordered Harry G. Daniels-Ironbridge Park.”

Coffin said dry conditions, lower humidity levels and west-northwest winds “contributed to rapid movement of the fire through mature brush and pine forests.”

As a result, Virginia Department of Forestry crews were called in and used heavy equipment to help contain the fire.

Officials said more than 40 first responders brought the blaze was under control just after 2:10 p.m.

No one was injured and no structures were threatened, officials said.

However, no traffic was allowed Route 288 at one point during the afternoon because of heavy smoke. Drivers were detoured around the scene

Officials released the below map, which shows the estimated 20-acre fire’s location.