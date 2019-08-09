Greyhound passenger killed on I-95
“Who am I” with Torrie Patterson

Posted 11:28 am, August 9, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Torrie Patterson has a true passion for singing gospel music. When she’s not working with her non-profit organization, “We Understand Youth Outreach” she is creating some incredible music. She shared some details regarding her latest venture, the “Who Am I?” project. The CD Release concert for the “Who Am I?” Is next Saturday, August 17th at 3pm at Prince Edward High School in Farmville!

Event Details:

Saturday, 8/17 from 3pm - 6pm

Admission: $10

Prince Edward High School Auditorium

35 Eagle Drive, Farmville

