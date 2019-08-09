× Crime Insider: Naked man fatally struck after running into traffic on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while running across I-95 North Thursday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

CI sources report that the man was riding a bus when he exited, ran into traffic while naked, and was hit several times near mile marker 41.

All northbound lanes are closed near mile marker 40 one mile south of Templeton exit. Drivers are encouraged to use the posted detour until further notice.

Traffic is being detoured from I-95 north to Exit 37/Carson (Rt. 623) to Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) south back to I-95 north (Templeton), according to VDOT.