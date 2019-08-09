Henrico mom plans annual back-to-school bash: ‘I just want to do what I can to help’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico mother plans to continue giving back with her back-to-school bash at her home later this month.

Marsha Witherspoon’s fourth annual Labor Day Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. at her home at 4501 McGill Street in East Henrico.

The community advocate’s goal is to give away 400 backpacks along with school supplies at this year’s event.

Like year’s past, there will be food, a moon bounce, face painting, games and a DJ.

New this year, cheerleaders and a dance team will be in attendance, according to Witherspoon.

The event grew from a birthday party to the community-focused, family-friendly event.

Marsha Witherspoon said she came up with the idea as an alternative to her usual big birthday party.

“I work in a mental health agency, and I know that there is a strong need for little things,” Witherspoon said. "You can give away school supplies and book bags so that kids can have fun before they go back to school and take some of the pressure off the parents."

Witherspoon previously told WTVR CBS 6 that she hoped to help struggling parents.

“When you have multiple children, three or four children, [and they need] 30 glue sticks a piece or 12 composition books a piece, that can be kind of expensive," Witherspoon said. "If I can take some of the financial stress off of the parents, then I just want to do what I can to help.”

Witherspoon said she paid for the entire event out-of-pocket for the first few years.

The event costs between $5,000 to $6,000.

However, anyone who would like to donate can do so by contacting Witherspoon at 804-615-2306, Cash App at $Marshawitherspoon or on PayPal at Marshawitherspoon.