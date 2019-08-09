× ‘It’s not just dogs and cats:’ Officers catch 2 pigs on the loose in the city

RICHMOND, Va. – “It’s not just dogs and cats.”

Those are the words from Richmond Animal Control (RACC) after two loose pigs gave officers quite the adventure in South Richmond Friday morning.

RACC says the two pigs were standing in Hopkins Road around 7:00 a.m.

The shelter posted photos on their Facebook page showing their officers, along with Richmond Police, trying to catch to pigs.

“Shout out to the Richmond Police Department -especially the mounted unit for the use of their trailer and good pig catching skills!” RACC wrote.

On Facebook, Richmond Police said it was “eventful Friday morning” for some of their officers and they are glad they could assist RACC.

There is no word on where the pigs came from and how they ended up in the middle of Hopkins Road.

