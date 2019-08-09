Greyhound passenger killed on I-95
DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Improving the Biggest Little Features on Your Face

Posted 11:30 am, August 9, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Sometimes, all it takes is a simple tweak to make a big difference in your look. Local makeup artist Kara Waggoner recently stopped by to share a few tricks to improve one of the biggest little features on your face! For more makeup tips and information visit http://www.karawaggoner.com .

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.