How Women can Become Financially Independent 

August 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s expected by next year, women will control $72 trillion (roughly 32%) of all wealth world-wide. Today, local CPA Phil Umansky discussed how woman can become financially independent. It isn’t really about how much money you have, it’s about making good decisions regarding the money you do have.

