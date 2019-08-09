× Henrico Police investigating multiple overnight shootings

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico Police responded to multiple shootings early Friday morning.

Officers first responded to a home in the 3500 block of Tanelorn Dr around 12:30 a.m. They say a victim showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s home with a gunshot wound. His wound is reported as non-life threatening.

The second shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Highland Dr. Police say nobody was injured but a bullet was fired into a home.

Henrico Police asks anyone with information on either of these shootings to call them.