DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Henrico Police investigating multiple overnight shootings

Posted 5:18 am, August 9, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico Police responded to multiple shootings early Friday morning.

Officers first responded to a home in the 3500 block of Tanelorn Dr around 12:30 a.m. They say a victim showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s home with a gunshot wound. His wound is reported as non-life threatening.

The second shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Highland Dr. Police say nobody was injured but a bullet was fired into a home.

Henrico Police asks anyone with information on either of these shootings to call them.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.