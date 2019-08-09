Nikki-Dee has the timing of Friday’s storm threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upper-level wave and a weak cold front will bring the area a slight chance for showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.

The timing will be around 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and some storms could turn strong/severe.

The main threat(s): gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, and hail. Any rain that develops will move out of Virginia around sunset.

Drier air will move into the region this weekend, leading to more comfortable weather Saturday and Sunday. Heat and humidity will return to the area early next week, as will the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

