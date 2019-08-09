× Police identify victims killed inside Virginia restaurant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man has admitted to killing two other men in a Newport News restaurant, WTKR reported. Darrell Keith Chaney, Jr., 37, was charged with 1st degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other gun-related crimes.

Chaney killed 55-year-old Akhi Ar-Rad Abdul Haqq Murad and 62-year-old Barrington Anthony Brown following an argument inside Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Chaney and one of the victims were sitting together at the restaurant moments before the shooting, court documents indicated.

When Chaney and one of the victims began to argue, witnesses said that victim went into the back of the business.

Chaney walked to the counter and shot him at the register.

When the other victim came out of the back, Chaney shot him too, according to investigators.

“Both of them were good people,” longtime customer Love Bennett said. “I can’t imagine what they could have done to have their lives snapped.”

Chaney left the restaurant after the shooting, but was quickly taken into custody and brought in for questioning.

“This arrest is a direct result of citizens immediately stepping up and providing information about this incident,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. “Their involvement resulted in this individual being apprehended within minutes.”

Chaney is being held at the Newport News City Jail without bond.