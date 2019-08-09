RICHMOND, Va. — What are some of the biggest distractions you have at work? Is it office noise? Co-workers who are overly social? Jillian Wagner is a manager for a top staffing firm here in Richmond. She joined us today with results from a new survey on worker productivity and distractions in the workplace. You can find out more at www.roberthalf.com/va-richmond .
Dealing with Workplace Distractions
-
Richmond church calls for volunteers: ‘Let’s unite together to serve this city’s future’
-
Four day work weeks sound too good to be true. These companies make it work
-
Homeowner says dead city tree is creating a safety hazard for her family
-
Richmond restaurant Hot List: These are the places to try in July
-
App will tell you when some Richmond stoplights will change
-
-
Tony-award nominated costume designer, VCU professor creates looks for the biggest names in showbiz
-
Almost 20% of nonsmoking workers are exposed to secondhand smoke on the job, study finds
-
Owner of shuttered restaurant says he doesn’t owe employees: ‘It’s not my payroll’
-
How county officials are handling mental health in the workplace after Virginia Beach shooting
-
McDonald’s is under pressure as allegations of sexual harassment surface and activists circle the wagons
-
-
How to earn 4 stars from Richmond Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo
-
RVA Street Art Festival returns in 2020 to transform ‘the Holy Grail in Richmond’
-
Summer Work Etiquette