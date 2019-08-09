× Boho Studios spins out of Church Hill headed to Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond fitness studio brand is closing its Church Hill location and heading to the Southside.

Boho Studios has signed on to open a location at 4910-30 Forest Hill Ave. and is closing its Church Hill studio at 2401 E. Marshall St. in Patrick Henry Square at the end of August.

Owner AnnMarie Grohs said closing the Church Hill location is bittersweet.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

