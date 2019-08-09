× A-List Weekend Events: Filipino Festival & Carytown Watermelon Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — The 14th Annual Filipino Food Festivals returns this year with a look at the culture and cuisine of the Philippines.

In addition to authentic Filipino foods, enjoy cultural performances, entertainment and live bands performing throughout the day, health screenings, and kids activities. Admission is free, just pay as you go for food and drinks. Friday 8/9, 5 PM- 10 PM, Saturday 8/10, 10 AM- 10 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road. For more information call 804-262-7315 or visit https://filipinofestival.org/

10th Annual Richmond Jazz & Music Festival

Saturday, August 10th, Maymont – Gates open at 11am, Sunday, August 11th, Maymont – gates open at 11am. Details at https://www.facebook.com/pg/rjmfest/events/

Northside Coalition for Children, INC. Back to School Rally, Saturday, August 10, starts at 9am at Celebration Church, 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond. For more details visit https://www.northsidecoalitionforchildren.com/

36th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival, Sunday at 10 AM – 6 PM in Carytown, Richmond

Live music, and entertainers, hundreds of street vendors, and the Shriners will be at it again slicing through hundreds of watermelons, feeding the swarms of visitors. For more details visit http://carytownrva.com/watermelon-festival.html?fbclid=IwAR3Utjs8ysBPEyxlmExId-fQ60wKXfAJwfLtyekVkl0FosbR110rdIBuVrE

Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment through August 18, 2019

Visitors are given the opportunity not only to view spectacular Buddhist art from the 9th century to as recent as 2016, but also to take part in the narrative it presents of a quest for enlightenment. For participants and viewers alike, the exhibition offers a pause from the ordinary noise of daily living and a chance to contemplate and reflect. Details at https://www.vmfa.museum/exhibitions/exhibitions/awaken/#e34M9v2yPaLZedVD.99