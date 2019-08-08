Virginia State Police still pursuing leads in cold case murder of Hanover teen

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s been 20 years since a Mechanicsville teenager was shot to death while driving with friends on Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

Now designated as a cold case, Virginia State Police are still pursuing leads that can help them solve the case and bring closure to the victim’s family.

On August 8, 1999, Sara Bruehl, 18, and two friends were returning home from a trip to Virginia Beach when a gunman fired several rounds into a 1999 Nissan Altima rental car.

The recent Atlee High School graduate was killed prior to her vehicle crashing off the right side of the interstate near Exit 205 for Bottoms Bridge.

Her 18-year-old female front-seat passenger was also shot but survived her injuries. The 17-year-old female backseat passenger survived injuries resulting from the vehicle crash.

Virginia State Police is still working to identify the male suspect who pulled the trigger in what is believed to be a road rage killing.

“We know there are people out there today, even 20 years later, who know who was responsible for taking this young girl’s life and injuring her friends,” said Captain Tim Ring, VSP BCI Richmond Field Office Commander. “State police is still committed to identifying this individual and bringing him to justice.”

A 20-year-old sketch shows the suspect, described as a light-skinned African-American or Hispanic male, with dark eyes and a goatee.

Police say the man was driving a small, red car with tinted windows and halogen lights.

Based on witness statements and an investigation, police believe that Sara and the driver of the red car had engaged in a “cat-and-mouse” game of speeding up, slowing down and changing lanes over about a 20-mile stretch of I-64.

While traveling eastbound, the male suspect rolled down his tinted driver’s side window and fired four shots into the Nissan Bruehl was driving.

The suspect sped away in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

“We owe it to Sara and her family to solve this case once and for all,” said Ring. “That’s why we are still pursuing leads and still asking for people to come forward with any information they may have to share on this drive-by shooting.”

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or 1-800-552-9965 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

