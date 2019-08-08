The Valentine is open amid downtown construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’ve driven through downtown this summer, it may seem there are construction projects everywhere you look. Detours and street closures are the name of the game.

Greg McQuade spoke with the folks at The Valentine who said despite the orange cones and towering cranes, there is still a lot to be discovered.

The Valentine Director Bill Martin said the museum is open for business and has its own parking lot for visitors.

“It's one of the most beautiful blocks in the city," Martin explained. "The key advice is that whatever Google Maps tells you to do ignore it because you’re going to be lost... You’ll find us eventually -- and when you do we have a prize for you.”

Martin urged folks to take their time and "enjoy the neighborhood."

“Finding this place that you can come and find shade and peace, it is what we do," Martin said. "And while we are here, you’ll discover about the history and just how you connect to this community.”

The Valentine, which is located at 1015 East Clay Street, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.