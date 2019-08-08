TOMATO & GOAT CHEESE SALAD w/Surryano Ham 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Executive Chef Scott Hyland is back to make two signature salads featuring fresh tomatoes. He’s known for his extraordinary culinary presentations and we are lucky to have him travel from Williamsburg to join us live this morning. For more information you can visit http://www.culturecafeva.com

TOMATO CRACKER SALAD

Ingredients

4 ea Medium sized garden fresh tomatoes

3/4 cup Mayonnaise

1 sleeve Saltine crackers, coarsely broken

to taste Salt & pepper

Directions

Seed & coarsely chop the tomatoes. In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes and mayonnaise. Add the broken crackers and toss lightly to coat. Add salt and a generous amount of black pepper to taste - serve immediately.

Ingredients

4 ea Medium sized garden fresh tomatoes

1/2 cup Crumbled goat cheese

2 oz Surryano Ham*, julienned into fine strips

to taste Salt & pepper

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions

Seed & coarsely chop the tomatoes. In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with the olive oil and salt & pepper. Gently fold in the goat cheese. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle the julienned ham on top. NOTE: “Surryano Ham” is a product of Edwards Virginia Smokehouse - right here in Surry, Virginia. It is a dry-cured smoked ham that is aged for over 400 days and rivals the finest hams in the world.