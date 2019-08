× Texting driver damages utilities on Henrico’s Azalea Ave

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico County crews spent Thursday morning repairing utilities on Azalea Avenue.

Police say a driver was texting before crashing in to the utilities.

That driver was unharmed following the crash.

Police closed Azalea Ave between Huntington Ave and Tamiana Ave for repairs. They say the closure will impact Thursday’s morning commute.