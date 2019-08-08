Cozy tea spot slated for Scott’s Addition
RICHMOND, Va. — After a career that took him from France to New York and through the United Nations, Theodore Akueson-Gannyi is fulfilling a lifelong dream in Richmond’s most sought-after neighborhood.
The Frenchman is preparing to open T-Caf, Salon de Thé, a tea shop and cafe at 2943 W. Marshall St. in Scott’s Addition.
Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.564839 -77.472012