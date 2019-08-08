Lightning strike may have sparked Sunshine Court fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A lightning strike may have sparked a house fire on Sunshine Court in Mechanicsville.

Hanover Fire crews were called to the home at about 5 p.m. Wednesday when neighbors spotted smoke coming from the second floor of the house.

It took fire crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire which occurred as a lightning storm passed through Central Virginia.

Structure Fire marked under control within 30 minutes. Smoke removal, Salvage and Overhaul Operations underway. Still no reported injuries. This fire remains under investigation by the Hanover County Fire Marshal's Office. #hanoverfireems #RVA #AggressiveFireAttack #hanoverva pic.twitter.com/QTfwuQIQ42 — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) August 7, 2019