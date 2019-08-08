Man thanks women who saved his life during cardiac arrest: ‘If it wasn’t for these fine ladies, I wouldn’t be around’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Sandston man is thanking two librarians and a nurse after they helped save his life August 1 at Libbie Hill Library.

65-year-old Randy Waddell said he was visiting the library on August 1st, a place he calls his second home, when he collapsed on the second floor.

"I was upstairs on the second floor and I collapsed and went into full cardiac arrest," Waddell said.

Waddell said three women rushed to his aid time he fell to the floor.

"Couple of staff members here at the library and a nurse, a fellow patron that performed CPR," Waddell said.

The women used a defibrillator on Waddell and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, giving him a second chance at life.

"The doctors at VCU had told me that if it wasn't for these fine ladies, that I wouldn't be around. So it's very emotional for me," said Waddell.

“I’m just thankful that we had an expert nurse who happened to be in the building at the time and that we had the AED machines and that our staff do get training, we know what to do," said library manager Adrienne Minock.

Waddell said the incident stemmed from years of battling a disease.

"I've been battling coronary heart disease and digestive heart failure dating back to 2005, so this is not the first episode," he added.

After spending six days in the hospital, Waddell returned to the place where tragedy almost struck.

"It just really hit home the last week what my kids mean to me and I just wasn't ready to be apart from them so this is one of the greatest blessings that you can imagine," Waddell said.

And to also say thanks to the staff and three special women that will be in his heart forever.

"For these folks to go out of there way, I think saving a life, is pretty special," Waddell said. "So I have no one else to thank but the good Lord and these ladies."