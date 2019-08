× Richmond law firm LeClairRyan is going out of business

RICHMOND, Va. — LeClairRyan, the three-decade-old Richmond law firm that just a few years ago had nearly 400 attorneys but has been battered in recent months by mass departures, is going out of business.

The firm, which keeps its local office in the SunTrust Center downtown, announced Wednesday its shareholding partners voted to “commence an orderly wind down of the firm’s business.”

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.