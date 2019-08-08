🦖Win family 4-pack to Jurassic Adventure at Richmond Raceway

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Jurassic Adventure, the largest most realistic Dinosaur event ever seen in Virginia, at Richmond Raceway Aug. 17 and 18.

[Click here to buy tickets.]

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner next Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Jurassic Adventure is coming to Richmond Raceway

Embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the Dinosaurs & Mammals that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago at Jurassic Adventure Aug. 17 and 18 at Richmond Raceway.

The main exhibit features over 50 life size ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Other exhibits include hands on interaction with these enormous Dinosaurs, ride a cute little baby Dinosaur, be courageous and ride a 12 foot animatronic T Rex and Triceratops. Tracey, a friendly young T-Rex greets guests periodically throughout the event and can be found walking and playing with the kids.

There’s a fossil dig where young paleontologists can dig up ancient bones, experience 9D Virtual Reality Rides designed to stimulate your child’s imagination, a Jurassic Themed Bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses.

General Admission: Adults & Teens ages 13 and up: $25/person, Children 2 – 12: $30/child

Days & Hours: Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Military discounts are $3 off with military ID and can only be applied when you buy in person.

