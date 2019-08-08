× Police issue alert for missing teen

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police have asked for help finding Ijah Renee Langham-Anderson after the 17-year old ran away from home.

She was last seen August 4 in Fredericksburg.

“Ijah was last seen near Walker-Grant Middle School,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. “She was reported to have left in an unknown direction of travel wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, torn blue jeans and black vans with a white line on them.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.