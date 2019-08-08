× One Richmond restaurant group is looking to hire 250 workers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group, which owns and operates The Boathouse and Casa del Barco, is looking to hire 250 workers for two new restaurants.

Island Shrimp Co. and a third Casa del Barco location are opening this year at Chesterfield Towne Center. Each restaurant plans to hire 125 workers prior to opening.

“Job fairs for Island Shrimp Co. will kick off Thursday, August 8 and run each Thursday through August 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interviews will take place at the Training and Recruitment Center located across from the H&M exterior entrance at Chesterfield Towne Center,” a company spokesperson said. “Hiring events for Casa del Barco will be held each Thursday in September beginning September 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.”

Available positions include lead cooks, line cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers, and support staff. Applications are available here.

“There is a saying in our culture at HOUSEpitality Family that the most important position is every position,” Emmy Finch, director of human resources, training, and development for HOUSEpitality Family, said. “We tell applicants that this is an entirely different type of serving job or kitchen job than you have ever experienced. We help our employees grow and we like to have a good time in the process.”

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

