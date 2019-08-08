How Henrico woman is helping hundreds of children: ‘It fills my heart’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico woman is quenching a lot more than thirst with her special bottled water, she is giving people home.

Ollie Harvey, who founded the non-profit group H.O.P.E. or Helping Our People Eat, pours her soul into everything she does.

“I started the water company about 15 years ago, so I’ve been doing it a long time ago,” Harvey said. “It fills my heart. I love doing what I do.”

Harvey started her career helping troubled teens, but she wanted to expand her mission.

“It breaks my heart seeing people not have," Harvey said. “As long as I can go to bed at night and know that I have done a good deed for the day, I can sleep good.”

Proceeds from her H.O.P.E. water help families in crisis which quenches a lot more than thirst.

When George Mason Elementary School experienced water issues in 2017, Harvey supplied cases of H.O.P.E. water.

But Harvey thirsts to help people goes beyond Virginia. In fact, after natural disasters in Texas and Florida, H.O.P.E. water arrived.

And when Haiti was ravaged by an earthquake in 2010, Harvey took action.

“We sent 2500 bottles to Haiti,” Harvey said. “Anywhere they have a disaster, I’m there."

Harvey said the simple act of providing a bottle of water can change a life.

“It means a lot. It means love. It means caring,” Harvey explained.

Steven Brown’s company, Virginia Artesian, keeps H.O.P.E. and other non-profit’s water supply flowing.

“So we try to support our community. We love being part of the community,” Brown said.

Harvey’s determination impresses Brown.

“All those people who spend their time and energy helping other people," Brown said. "God bless them.”

Harvey said that as long as there are people in need, her H.O.P.E. will never run dry.

“H.O.P.E. is going to be a big name one day,” Harvey said. “If you hold onto something that you believe in it is powerful -- and I believe in that bottle of water.”

If you would like to learn more about H.O.P.E. water, call 804-648-1160

