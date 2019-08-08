2 people killed at restaurant
Chesterfield confirms another case of Legionnaires’ disease

2 killed at Virginia restaurant

Posted 3:20 pm, August 8, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people were killed at a Newport News restaurant, according to Newport News Police.

Officers were called to Dunns River Jamaican & Caribbean Restaurant, along the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue, at about 1:21 p.m. Thursday.

“Upon arrival, two victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds. The identities and ages are unknown at this time. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene,” a Newport News Police spokesperson said. “Police currently have one subject detained however, the investigation remains ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.