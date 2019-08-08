Car fire causes 6-mile backup on I-95 south in Colonial Heights

2 people killed at restaurant
Posted 4:18 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, August 8, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A car fire has backed up traffic for more than six miles on I-95 south in Colonial Heights Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the interstate’s left and center lanes are closed near the Temple Avenue exit.

“Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle fire,” VDOT officials warned.

On I-95 at mile marker 53.7 in the County of Chesterfield,

Traffic was backed up more than six miles as of just after 4:05 p.m., according to VDOT.

