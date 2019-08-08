Chesterfield confirms another case of Legionnaires’ disease

Man wearing ‘More Money’ t-shirt wanted for Richmond home break-in, stealing money

Posted 1:39 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:49PM, August 8, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a Brookland Park home and stole money while wearing a t-shirt saying, “More Money.”

Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at a home in the 3300 block of Barton Avenue. Police said a similar incident happened along that same street about six months prior.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a Nike t-shirt with the words “More Money” and a red hat.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective S. Rawlings at (804) 646-3182 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

