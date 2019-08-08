× Ashland park shooting: ‘There appears to be no links to gang activity’

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland Police announced the people believed to be responsible for a July shooting on South Taylor Street Park have been identified and criminal charges are pending.

“Due to this incident being an ongoing investigation and the suspects’ ages, no information regarding suspect identity will be released,” an Ashland Police spokesperson said.

A teenage boy was shot just before midnight on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He survived the shooting and continues to recover, according to police.

“Although there is certainly evidence of criminal activity that led up to the meeting of these teenagers, to address some community speculation, there appears to be no links to gang activity whatsoever,” Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman said.

The Ashland Police Department asks anyone who may have information about this crime to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.