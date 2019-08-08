4th Annual ‘The Father Figure’ Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- The Relationship Foundation of Virginia believes when our families and relationships are healthy, life is more fun. The Foundation offers many events to help build stronger family relationships throughout the year, including their 4th Annual “Father Figure” Event coming up August 16th. Executive Director Chris Beach along with Ajay Brewer and his son, Parker shared the details on the event being held atTang and Biscuit. For more information you can visit: RFVA.org.

Event Details:

Relationship Foundation of Virginia

4th Annual Father Figure

August 16th, 7-11PM

Tang and Biscuit

Games, Live Music, Great Food, Auction, and crowning of The Father Figure