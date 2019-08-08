× 14-year-old Stafford boy accused of pointing stolen gun at girl

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 14-year-old boy is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a gun and pointed it at a teen girl in Stafford County.

On August 7, a Stafford deputy was responding to a call on Gallagher Lane when he was approached by a 14-year-old girl at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The girl reported that the incident occurred earlier that day she was on a walk in the neighborhood with a teen boy. She reported that the boy pulled a gun out of the waistband of his pants, pointed it at her, and told her the gun was stolen.

The sheriff’s office was investigating a stolen gun from a truck on the day prior.

The victim reported that someone broke into his truck, which was parked in front of his residence on Edwards Drive, and stole a firearm.

The 14-year-old suspect was apprehended early Thursday at his residence on Adrian Way. Deputies recovered the stolen firearm under his bed.

Juvenile Intake was contacted, and petitions were submitted for brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a pistol by a juvenile, receipt of a stolen firearm, and conspiracy to commit a felony.