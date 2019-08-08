Chesterfield confirms another case of Legionnaires’ disease

10th Annual Richmond Jazz & Music Festival

G Grammy Award  Winner PJ Morton, Thursday, August 8th, 6PM – 10pm at the Hippodrome Theater, 528 North 2nd Street, Richmond,

Food Truck Court at Hardywood Craft Brewery, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Dominion Energy Jazz Café

Friday, August 9, Dominion Energy Center Carpenter Theater; An Evening with Gregory Porter presented by Dominion Energy

 

Saturday, August 10th, Maymont – Gates open at 11am

Jill Scott

Big Boi

Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective

Lizz Wright

Black Violin

Ro James

Bobby Caldwell

Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers

The BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee

Frédéric Yonnet

The Yuko Mabuchi Trio

 

Sunday, August 11th, Maymont – gates open at 11am

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly

Shaggy

Stanley Clarke

Peter White

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Ledisi

Cameo

Stephen Marley

Anderson East

Cautious Clay

Sherry Winston

The Jack Wilkins Quartet

https://www.facebook.com/pg/rjmfest/events/

https://richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com/

