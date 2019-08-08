10th Annual Richmond Jazz & Music Festival
G Grammy Award Winner PJ Morton, Thursday, August 8th, 6PM – 10pm at the Hippodrome Theater, 528 North 2nd Street, Richmond,
Food Truck Court at Hardywood Craft Brewery, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Dominion Energy Jazz Café
Friday, August 9, Dominion Energy Center Carpenter Theater; An Evening with Gregory Porter presented by Dominion Energy
Saturday, August 10th, Maymont – Gates open at 11am
Jill Scott
Big Boi
Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective
Lizz Wright
Black Violin
Ro James
Bobby Caldwell
Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
The BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee
Frédéric Yonnet
The Yuko Mabuchi Trio
Sunday, August 11th, Maymont – gates open at 11am
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly
Shaggy
Stanley Clarke
Peter White
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Ledisi
Cameo
Stephen Marley
Anderson East
Cautious Clay
Sherry Winston
The Jack Wilkins Quartet
