Win family 4-pack to Richmond Kickers Family Fest next Saturday

Posted 12:30 pm, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, August 7, 2019

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away several family four-packs of tickets to Family Fest at the Richmond Kickers vs. Toronto FC II game at Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.  [Click here to purchase tickets.]

Plus, the Richmond Kickers and Star Automotive Sales of Richmond  are giving away two used cars at the game!

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners next week on CBS 6 News This Morning, on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and WTVR.com.

