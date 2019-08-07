When damaging weather will threaten Virginia this Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A quiet and comfortable morning in the 70s leads to an active afternoon and evening. Hot and humid today with highs in the low 90s. Another very similar upper-level trough will move overhead today, and with a hot and humid air mass in place, thunderstorms should develop by midday and expand in coverage and intensity through the afternoon. Enough wind shear will be present for damaging winds and sustained updrafts supporting large hail. The tornado threat will be low, but localized southeast winds will enhance the threat, especially across Southside Virginia and Hampton Roads.

A dry start to the morning, but keep a close eye on radar later today. Radar will light up between 2-11 PM, due to upper level energy. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts nearing 60 mph, heavy rainfall, and possible large hail @CBS6 #vawx #rva pic.twitter.com/wkXe1InvXP — Frances Peyton (@fpeytonwx) August 7, 2019

Seasonal levels of heat and humidity are expected Thursday through the weekend, with a low chance for a shower or storm on Friday. Ridging will develop next week, bringing the potential for mid 90s to return to the area.

The chance for scattered storms returns next Tuesday as an upper-level wave rides over the northern edge of the ridge and influences the region.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

