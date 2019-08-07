Win family 4-pack to Tree Time Adventures

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Tree Time Adventures in Prince George County.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner next Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Tree Time Adventures Grand Opening

Don’t miss the official grand opening of one of the best outdoor adventure parks in the region. Tree Time Adventures is an outdoor adventure experience with a goal of motivating everyone to get back to the great outdoors while having fun, trying something new and improving your health. Ziplines, hanging obstacles, bridges in the tree tops and more.

There will be food trucks on site, so come for lunch. Tree Time Adventures is also offering a 19% discount this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Aug. 9-11).

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.