Track Storms in Virginia
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Click here for watches and warnings

Overturned tractor trailer blocks lanes on I-95

Posted 3:45 pm, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, August 7, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was hurt and lanes on Interstate 95 were shutdown after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash was reported at about 2:09 p.m. Wednesday on I-95 south near Willis Road (Exit 64).

“Several vehicles on the northbound side sustained damage due to debris,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “At this time there is one report of serious injuries and that person has been transported to the hospital.”

All southbound lanes remained closed at 3:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up 4.5 miles.

The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Photo Gallery

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.