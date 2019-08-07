Overturned tractor trailer blocks lanes on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was hurt and lanes on Interstate 95 were shutdown after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash was reported at about 2:09 p.m. Wednesday on I-95 south near Willis Road (Exit 64).

“Several vehicles on the northbound side sustained damage due to debris,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “At this time there is one report of serious injuries and that person has been transported to the hospital.”

All southbound lanes remained closed at 3:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up 4.5 miles.

The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.