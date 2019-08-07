Take a Bite out of this Vampire Burger

RICHMOND, Va- Uptown Alley Richmond Executive Chef Adam DePaul is known for his great tasting food. The pan was sizzling as he prepared one of their signature burgers made with Garlic Aioli, Bacon Onion Jam, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Baby Arugula. For more information you can visit: http://www.uptownalleyrichmond.com/.
