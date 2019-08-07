Where Sonic plans to open its first spot in the City of Richmond

Sonic is preparing to open a new-to-market format that excludes drive-thru and drive-in vehicle service in the 805W mixed-use development at 805 W. Cary St. near VCU. (J. Elias O’Neal)

RICHMOND, Va. — A national fast-food chain with eight locations in the Richmond suburbs is cooking up its first location in the city, with plans to bring a new-to-market format to the edge of Oregon Hill.

Sonic has signed a lease to take over about 1,500 square feet in the 805W project – a four-story, 100-unit apartment development with about 8,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space that’s under construction at 805 W. Cary St.

